Analysts Expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Ameren reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,527. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

