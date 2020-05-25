Analysts Expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.73. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,724. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

