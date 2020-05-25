Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 153,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.16 million and a P/E ratio of -44.10.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 900 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $33,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,202.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $8,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,615 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply