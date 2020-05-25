Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 153,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.16 million and a P/E ratio of -44.10.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 900 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $33,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,202.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $8,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,615 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

