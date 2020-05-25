Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.74. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 900,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,641. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.