Analysts Expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Total posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 173,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Total by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Total by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Total by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 78,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Total by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.02. 1,441,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

