Anoncoin (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $23,863.06

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $23,863.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 143.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.