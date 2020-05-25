Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,617,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.