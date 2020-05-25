Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Tops $23,349.19

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $23,349.19 and approximately $13,170.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,900.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.02307703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.02575295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00482608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00694716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00075637 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00514015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,001,995 coins and its circulating supply is 4,957,451 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.