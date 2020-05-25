Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) versus Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Financial Analysis

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistagen Therapeutics and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistagen Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.59 million ($0.90) -0.52 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $168.80 million 21.52 $67.97 million $0.69 51.72

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vistagen Therapeutics. Vistagen Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vistagen Therapeutics and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistagen Therapeutics N/A -1,451.45% -226.50% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 6.86% 2.61% 2.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vistagen Therapeutics and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistagen Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 2 8 0 2.80

Vistagen Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 81.62%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.72%. Given Vistagen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vistagen Therapeutics is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats Vistagen Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of drug rescue NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. It is also involved in the development of ARO-HBV, a third-generation subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; AMG 890 to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating undisclosed genetically-validated cardiovascular target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Amgen, Inc.; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

