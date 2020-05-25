Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AIAPF. Morgan Stanley cut Ascential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC cut Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Ascential alerts:

AIAPF remained flat at $$2.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,000 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71. Ascential has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.