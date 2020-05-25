ATBCoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a market cap of $35,382.21 and $24,636.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,896.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.02581012 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00601760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011466 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

