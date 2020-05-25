ATLANT Price Reaches $0.0175 on Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $947,096.88 and $115.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.82 or 0.03906833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031396 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

