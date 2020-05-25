Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.0444 on Major Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $266,264.87 and approximately $14,933.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.60 or 0.03912587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031392 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.