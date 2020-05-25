Bezant Achieves Market Cap of $4.42 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Fatbtc. Bezant has a market cap of $4.42 million and $3.62 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.42 or 0.02081064 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00184619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

