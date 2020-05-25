BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $404.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

