BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 129,395 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,395 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,439,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $478,086,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

