BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,874 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 82,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.64.

ULTA traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,750. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.