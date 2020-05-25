BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,945 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $21,168,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $18,857,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $280,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $178.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $118.26 and a 12-month high of $185.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

