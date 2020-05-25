BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. 748,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,846. The stock has a market cap of $493.01 million, a P/E ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 611,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,729 in the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors now owns 212,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 1,080,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 394,272 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 330,789 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 233,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

