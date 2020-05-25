BioDelivery Sciences International’s (BDSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDSI. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

BDSI traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $4.94. 748,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,846. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $493.01 million, a PE ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,710.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,264,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,496.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,249 shares of company stock worth $1,561,729 in the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,314,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 84,031 shares during the period. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 297,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 538,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the period. Turner Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Turner Investments L.P. now owns 900,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 321,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

