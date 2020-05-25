Bismuth Price Up 5% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $760,258.06 and $1,492.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005535 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

