BitBall Market Capitalization Achieves $282,133.44 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $282,133.44 and approximately $115,664.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029540 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000281 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,953.47 or 1.00641269 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00075976 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000599 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,258,894 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

