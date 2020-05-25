Bitcoin Atom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $135.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000100 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

