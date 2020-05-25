BitWhite Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Exrates. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $14,937.56 and approximately $2,402.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028538 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

