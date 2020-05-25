Blacer Coin Price Tops $0.0012 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00442287 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00140637 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014937 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008976 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000359 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

