Blockport (BPT) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, Blockport has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market cap of $1.55 million and $14,387.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02082213 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00183886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,375,331 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.