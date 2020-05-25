Bottos (BTO) Price Down 27% Over Last Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bibox, Bit-Z and LBank. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $396,226.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.31 or 0.03915141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00056340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031361 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BigONE, Bibox, CoinEgg, LBank, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

