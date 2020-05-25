Brokerages Anticipate Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Livongo Health posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livongo Health.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,821. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,355.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,914 shares of company stock valued at $18,166,118. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $3,689,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 38.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.