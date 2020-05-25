Brokerages Expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SLF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.36. 493,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,373. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

