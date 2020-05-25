BTU Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $88,025.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003046 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $18.98 million and $88,025.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.96 or 0.03909030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031390 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011238 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,120 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.