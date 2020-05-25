CaixaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $140,598.81 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $140,598.81 and $1,222.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.42 or 0.02081064 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00184619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

