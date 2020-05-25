Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $60,837.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.17 or 0.02304603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00075661 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,537,973,264 coins and its circulating supply is 2,499,431,323 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.