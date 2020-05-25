Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDSI. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $493.01 million, a PE ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,264,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,496.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,249 shares of company stock worth $1,561,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

