carVertical (CV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,109.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. carVertical has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $32,109.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02082213 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00183886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.