CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Achieves $1.61 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $324.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.41 or 0.03907506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031366 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

