Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Chemed worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 28.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chemed by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $2,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Shares of CHE opened at $477.16 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $324.31 and a twelve month high of $513.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $4,108,179 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

