Chimpion Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $413,435.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.42 or 0.02081064 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00184619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

