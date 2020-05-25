Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,625 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cintas worth $25,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,179,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after buying an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,839,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.65. The stock had a trading volume of 436,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

