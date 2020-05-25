Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. 13,007,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,387,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

