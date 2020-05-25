Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,026. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Partners LLP grew its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 2,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Cognex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

