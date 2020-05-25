CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0128 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $8.79 million and $2.25 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.02082325 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00092202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00184630 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,831,096 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

