ColossusXT Price Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $1,193.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000461 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,062,131,950 coins and its circulating supply is 12,021,090,123 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

