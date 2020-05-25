Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.95. Comerica reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,828. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 245,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.