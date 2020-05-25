Comparing Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 2.78 $11.58 million N/A N/A United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.13 $15.17 million N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.10% 11.33% 1.18% United Security Bancshares 29.98% 12.05% 1.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

