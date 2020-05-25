Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,699 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.20% of Cooper Companies worth $28,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.42. The company had a trading volume of 298,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,056. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.43. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.