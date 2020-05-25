CoTrader (COT) Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $555,820.38 and $101,208.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.03909316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031355 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.