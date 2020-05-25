COVA Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a market cap of $418,858.18 and approximately $261,122.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.02092887 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00094839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00184813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

