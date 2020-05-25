Cream (CRM) Price Down 26.9% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Cream has a market capitalization of $20,483.57 and $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00824729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029358 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00159754 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201775 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

