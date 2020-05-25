Cryptopay (CPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,395.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $2,395.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.31 or 0.03915141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00056340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031361 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,366,451 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.