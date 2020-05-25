CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

